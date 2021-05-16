Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,658.52.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,356.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,468.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,408.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $926.00 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

