China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 30,791 shares.The stock last traded at $16.00 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $652.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,547,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

