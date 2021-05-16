China Online Education Group (COE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. China Online Education Group has set its Q1 2021

Parties interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

COE stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.48 and a beta of -0.85. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

