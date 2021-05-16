Chimpion (BNANA) Price Reaches $4.11 on Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00008690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $130.48 million and approximately $874,029.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00020182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.04 or 0.01069306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00113286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00062407 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars.

