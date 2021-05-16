Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.21.

Chimerix stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chimerix by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

