Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.95. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $39.19.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.