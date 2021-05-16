Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after buying an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. The company has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.