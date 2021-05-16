Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 374,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.05. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

