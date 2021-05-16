Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 747 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,662,000 after acquiring an additional 231,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $67,557,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

