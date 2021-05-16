Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $467,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

