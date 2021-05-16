Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 370,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1,909.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

PTCT opened at $37.99 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

