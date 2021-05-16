Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 47,781 CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CuriosityStream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $158,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $86,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $5,833,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. CuriosityStream Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CURI. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI).

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.