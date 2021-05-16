ChartEx Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,895.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $851,505.80 and approximately $44,895.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

