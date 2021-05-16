Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $775.00 by Analysts at Argus

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target lifted by Argus from $700.00 to $775.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $709.29.

Shares of CHTR opened at $710.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $646.51 and a 200 day moving average of $636.65. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $712.41. The company has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

