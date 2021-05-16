Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.26. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

