ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.80 million-$40.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.70 million.

ECOM stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 257,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.67 million, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.16.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.