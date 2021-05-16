Centric Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $627,550.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $627,550.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,242,590,191 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

