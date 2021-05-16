Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $922.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report sales of $922.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $850.31 million to $988.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $833.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.29. 135,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.