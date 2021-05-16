CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,058,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,558. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

