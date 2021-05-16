Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of CELH opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 773.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Celsius by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $4,744,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

