CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$79.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of TSE CCL.B opened at C$68.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.55. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$41.00 and a 52-week high of C$72.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

In related news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 2,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.