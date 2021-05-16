Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $303.00 at Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar stock opened at $242.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $245.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.75.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,514,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after purchasing an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after purchasing an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

