Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

