Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $37.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.38.

CCL stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

