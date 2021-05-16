Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to C$225.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from $318.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.83.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $151.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.86. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.62.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.