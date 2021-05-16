CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $133 million-$137 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.54 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTBC. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareCloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.68.

MTBC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $7.72. 59,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,706. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that CareCloud will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other CareCloud news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287. 46.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

