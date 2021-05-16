Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 14,435 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,642,000 after acquiring an additional 629,111 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.6% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 20,735,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,861,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

