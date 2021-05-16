Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.95. The company had a trading volume of 612,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,018. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

