Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 0.9% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NKE traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.93. 4,367,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,319. The stock has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.88 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

