Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.61. 706,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,724. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.09 and a fifty-two week high of $121.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

