Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey Buys 10,000 Shares

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,314.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CNNE opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

