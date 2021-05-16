Canfor (TSE:CFP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.64

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.64 and traded as high as C$32.87. Canfor shares last traded at C$31.39, with a volume of 350,118 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on CFP. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

