Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($71.60).

COK opened at €46.50 ($54.71) on Thursday. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

