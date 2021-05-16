Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.55

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.55 and last traded at C$35.53, with a volume of 28999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWB shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.73.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.59.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$235.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.