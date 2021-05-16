Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Raised to $219.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $201.00 to $219.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CDNAF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

Shares of CDNAF opened at $173.54 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of $66.80 and a 12 month high of $175.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.01.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

