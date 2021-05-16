Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 61,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 585,175 shares.The stock last traded at $80.83 and had previously closed at $80.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $103.20 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

