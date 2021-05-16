Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.92

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$41.92 and last traded at C$41.80, with a volume of 1758928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total transaction of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$84,791,740.10. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,375 shares of company stock worth $6,725,438.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

