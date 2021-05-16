Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$59.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

GOOS opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $50.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $54,394,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,229,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,299,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

