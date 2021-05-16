Canaccord Genuity Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Target Price to $10.50

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $10.75 to $10.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.26.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

