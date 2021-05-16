Canaccord Genuity Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens raised IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.47 and a 200 day moving average of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

