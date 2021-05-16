Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.940-5.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.220-1.280 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.92.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.27. The company had a trading volume of 453,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,654. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.