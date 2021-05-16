Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

CLBS opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

