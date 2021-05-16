CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAIXY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 113,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

