CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CACI. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.91.

CACI opened at $259.97 on Wednesday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its stake in CACI International by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

