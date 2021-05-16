Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $334.21

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $334.21 and last traded at $333.76, with a volume of 13294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.66.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of -128.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.29 and its 200 day moving average is $267.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 63,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

