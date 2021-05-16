Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,105 ($27.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.75. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,039.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,834.72.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

