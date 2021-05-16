Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.03 billion.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. 3,634,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.