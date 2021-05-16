BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $123 million-$129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.59 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 926,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,822. BTRS has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

