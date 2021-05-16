BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

BTGOF opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.41.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

