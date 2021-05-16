BSCPAD Reaches Market Cap of $62.57 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00003917 BTC on popular exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and approximately $344,538.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00092265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.70 or 0.00516780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00232328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004928 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.27 or 0.01173870 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00040990 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

